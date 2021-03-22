Report on Interest
Unknown attackers kill policemen in Abia

By Okorie234

Several  policemen are reported to have lost their lives at Abiriba in Abia State after they were attacked by some unknown gunmen. The unknown attackers, according to eye witness,  came out from the forest and attacked the policemen at a checkpoint.

The attackers, wielding guns and other dangerous weapons caught the Policemen off-guard  and killed them. One of the policemen was said to have initially escaped  and ran away but the assailants pursued him and inflicted fatal machete cuts on him, and killed him.

As at press time, the area has been cordoned off by policemen. However, the Nigerian Police are yet to issue any statement on the incident.

