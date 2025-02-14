UNIZIK expels student for assaulting lecturer over TikTok video

The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) has expelled one of its female students, Goddy-Mbakwe Precious for allegedly assaulting a lecturer in the Department of Theatre and Film Studies of the school.

The incident, which has sparked widespread discussion both on and off campus, occurred when the student was recording a TikTok video and the lecturer, Dr. Chukwudi Okoye, interrupted her over comment during the recording process.

The altercation took place at the Faculty of Arts, escalating from a verbal dispute to physical aggression, where the student allegedly bit the lecturer on the wrist and arm.

Following the incident, the university’s disciplinary committee launched a thorough investigation, leading to the decision to expel Precious.

In an official letter to Precious, the Acting Registrar of UNIZIK, Victor Modebelu, confirmed the expulsion. He said, “The Ag. Vice-Chancellor has received the report from the Student Disciplinary Committee on the case of your assault on a lecturer from the Department of Theater and Film Studies which was found to be a gross misconduct and violation of the Students Disciplinary Regulations particularly Regulation 4 (SDR). Consequently, the Ag. Vice-Chancellor has, on behalf of the University Senate, approved the Committee’s recommendation that you be expelled and you are hereby expelled from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.”

The expulsion takes immediate effect, with the student mandated to vacate the university premises and return any university property in her possession. This decision was widely supported by alumni and faculty members, with the Theatre Arts Alumni Association condemning the act and applauding the university’s swift action to uphold its standards of discipline.

UNIZIK’s management emphasized their commitment to maintaining an environment of learning that upholds high moral and ethical standards, reinforcing that there is no place for indiscipline, misconduct, or any form of unacceptable behaviour within the university community.