United Nigeria Airlines begins operation, deploys EMB145 aircraft for inaugural flight

By Okorie234

United Nigeria Airline, one of the newest airlines,  is to conduct its inaugural flight on Friday, February 12, 2021 with an EMB145 aircraft. The airline recently obtained a new Air Operators Certificate (AOC) from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA.)

A statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications, Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, informed that the inaugural flight will take off from the domestic wing of Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA2), Lagos and terminate at the Akanu Ibiam Airport Enugu, the operational base of United Nigeria.

The airline will also operate to Abuja from Enugu and finally return to Lagos.

