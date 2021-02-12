United Nigeria Airlines begins Lagos-Enugu flight operations

Nigeria’s newest airline, United Nigeria Airlines has commenced its operations with a Lagos-Enugu flight amidst pump and pageantry.

The inaugural flight which commenced about 11:04 am was witnessed by top dignitaries in the aviation sector, Enugu community, traditional rulers, priests and press men.

Sequel to the issuance of an Air Operators’ Certificate (AOC), to United Nigeria Airline by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) few days ago, the new domestic carrier had hinted that it will conduct its inaugural flight on Friday.

Prior to the inaugural flight, Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, Head, Corporate Communications, had said the airline will take off from the domestic wing of Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MM2) in Ikeja, Lagos state and terminate at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu, the operational base of United Nigeria.

He said the flight, which will be conducted with an EMB145 aircraft will also visit Abuja from Enugu and finally return to Lagos.

“Regular daily flight operations by United Nigeria to Lagos, Abuja, Asaba, Enugu airports also commence immediately while Owerri and Port Harcourt will follow shortly. “

United Nigeria will fly Lagos-Abuja at 6:45am daily; Abuja-Lagos at 8:15am daily; Lagos-Asaba at 9:45am daily; Asaba-Abuja at 11:15am daily; Abuja- Asaba a4 12:45pm daily and Asaba-Lagos at 14:15pm daily.

It will also operate Lagos-Enugu at 7:00am daily; Enugu-Abuja at 8:30am daily; Abuja-Enugu at 10:00am daily and Enugu-Lagos at 11:30am daily.