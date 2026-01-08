United Nigeria airlines assures passengers safety onboard plane

United Nigeria Airlines has assured passengers of their safety onboard its aircraft following a sound heard inside one of its Airbus A320 planes, stressing that the protection of passengers remains its top priority.

The reassurance follows the circulation of a video on social media showing a sound emanating from the aircraft while it was on the ground, which raised concerns among passengers and members of the public.

The airline explained that the sound was generated by an Air Starter Unit (ASU) during routine engine start-up procedures, noting that the equipment is standard ground support machinery that produces noticeable noise but poses no technical, operational, or safety risk to passengers or crew.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the airline’s Public Relations Officer, Chibuike Uloka, said the aircraft was never in danger and that all operations were carried out in full compliance with regulatory and safety standards.

According to the statement, “United Nigeria Airlines wishes to address a user-generated video currently circulating on social media in which a sound is heard onboard one of our Airbus A320 aircraft. The sound occurred while the aircraft was on ground during routine engine start-up procedures, and not during flight

The noise was generated by an Air Starter Unit (ASU), a standard ground support equipment used to provide compressed air for engine start-up The ASU operates externally and, by its nature, produces a noticeable sound. This is normal, anticipated, and operationally safe.

At NO point did the sound indicate a technical malfunction, abnormal condition, or safety concern. The aircraft, passengers, and crew were never at risk, and the operation was conducted fully in accordance with approved regulatory compliance.

“United Nigeria Airlines maintains a strict safety policy and maintains zero tolerance for any compromise on safety and operational integrity. We reaffirm our commitment to strict regulatory compliance and the highest standards of operational safety. We also encourage our valued passengers to verify information before sharing, to help prevent misinformation or unnecessary public concern.