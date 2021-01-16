United Nigeria Airline makes demo flight to Owerri

A new airline, United Nigerian Airline, today made a demo flight to Sam Mbakwe International Airport, Owerri. The airline, based in Enugu, Anambra State, is owned by the Private Airlines Services Ltd. It was initially billed to begin operation in the fourth quarter of last year but could not meet up with the arrangement. The demo flight is part of its preparation to begin scheduled commercial flight services.

Speaking to The Guild on the demo flight to Owerri, a staff of the company who simply gave his name as Emmanuel, said even though the company just completed the demo flight, a date was yet to be fixed for full commercial operation. He said: “For now, we don’t have the full information. You can see we are currently undergoing demo flights.” On the airline’s clearance to operate scheduled commercial flights, he said: “To the best of the information we have, which we can decimate to the public, we are close to satisfying everything that is required.”

United Nigeria Airline, according to CAPA-Centre for Aviation, will initially be operating a fleet of four Embraer E145s with services from Enugu to Port Harcourt, Owerri, Abuja and Lagos. The first aircraft in its flight arrived Nigeria on November 24.