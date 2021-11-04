UNIOSUN announces geo-tech engineer as new VC

The Osun State University has announced a professor of Geo-technical engineering, Adefemi Bello as the acting Vice Chancellor to replace Labo Popoola.

Prior to his appointment, Bello was the institution’s Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration and Development he would hold forth pending the appointment of a substantive VC.

The varsity’s Chairman of Governing Council, Yusuf Alli, SAN, announced his appointment during a press briefing in Osogbo, adding that Bello’s appointment takes effect on Friday.

According to Alli, the decision was reached after the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Labo Popoola completed his five years tenure on Thursday (today).

He disclosed that the delay in appointing a new VC in the school had been hampered by a case instituted by Nigeria Medical Association and seven professors before an Osun State High Court.

