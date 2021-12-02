UNILORIN to boost campus power supply through 5KW hydropower station

The University of Ilorin, UNILORIN, have announced its plan to boost power supply through the construction of 5KW mini hydropower station to generate electricity for the campus.

The approval for the commencement of its construction was said to have been granted as part of the ongoing 2021 capital projects.

Speaking during a workshop and exhibition tagged “Small Hydropower Development for off-Grid Electrification: An Indigenisation Approach”, organised by NACHRED on Thursday, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Sulyman Abdulkareem, had made this known, adding that the hydro power would be for demonstration and use by the university community.

Abdulkareem, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Sylvia Malomo, stated that the design and the bill of quantities of the mini hydro power station, which would use cross flow turbine was ready.

“NACHRED has made significant impact in the environment of hydropower operations of major dams, climate change on stream flow of Kainji, Jebba and Shiroro reservoir inflow. As well as sustainable sediment management of upper watershed of Jebba dam to improve power generation among others.

“With a history of a little above 14 years, the centre is committed to identifying, assessing, and documenting selected streams, rivers and falls with potential studies to provide up to 10MW of electricity. I am also aware that the feasibility studies on small hydropower locations in Kwara, Kogi, Ondo and Nassarawa states have been completed,” he said.

The vice-chancellor appealed to the Energy Commission of Nigeria, ECN, to commit more fund towards the construction of the NACHRED’s office building complex in the university’s main campus.

In the same vein, the Director-General of ECN, Eli Bala, said that electricity remained a key tool of the government, adding that in achieving this, the Federal Government established NACHRED as a university-based energy research centre under the Commission.

He said it was located in UNILORIN to harness the hydropower potential of small and major rivers in the country.

Earlier, the Director of NACHRED, Wahab Salami, explained that the Workshop was organised to sensitise people on how to amass and judiciously utilise the opportunities offered by the hydropower system.

“NACHRED came up with the “mind-blowing’’ invention to solve and enable Nigerian communities, especially the deprived rural areas to bypass the challenges of power supply in the country.” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

