Unilorin student commits suicide over unpaid N500,000 debt

A 300-level female student of the University of Ilorin ( Unilorin), Sanni Hameedah, has been confirmed to have committed suicide over inability to pay N500,000 loan obtained from online financial institutions across the country.

The 20-year-old student was pronounced dead by the medical experts at the school clinic where she was rushed to after committing suicide in her room.

On Wednesday, She was alleged to have drank a bottle of pesticide popularly known as Sniper after being found reeling in pain when her roommate, who had gone to bed early, woke up in the middle of the night to find her in distress and rushed the student to the hospital.

Before she was rushed to the school clinic, Hameedah was said to have died, a development that was also corroborated by the medical experts attached to the clinic who tagged her as Brought-In-Dead (BID).

The incident, it was gathered, occurred following continuous harassment from several online loan apps that she had secured the sum of N500,000 from.

It was learnt that the deceased handed the fund to her online lover who she met on an app, Snapchat, after he cajoled her that his mother was sick and needed funds or treatments

She reportedly borrowed him the money to treat his mother whom he claimed was battling breast cancer at Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Days after collecting the money, the deceased online lover reportedly stopped picking up her phone and subsequently blocked her line, to avoid repayment.

In a statement, management of Rubiks, the private hostel, where the deceased lived prior to her death, claimed that the app agents had pressured her to repay the money which led to her action.

The President, the Student Union Government (SUG), Unilorin, Ologundudu Adesunkanmi, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that “The Vice-Chancellor and Dean of Student Affairs have notified the relevant authorities to initiate a comprehensive inquiry into the matter”.

Her fellow undergraduates, who are conversant with the issue, narrated that she had threatened to commit suicide since last week when operators of the loan apps resorted to sending demeaning text messages to her friends, relations, and parents.

Late Hameedah was allegedly first enmeshed in debt around April 2023 over an outstanding loan from the apps of about N270,000 which was later offset without the knowledge of her parents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

