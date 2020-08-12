UNILAG VC debunks removal claims

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has debunked claims that he was relieved of his duty by the institution’s Governing Council.

The embattled Vice-Chancellor explained that the viral nature of the reports and response it had generated from Nigerians, particularly the UNILAG community necessitated the clarification, adding that the allegations contained in his removal reports were false and baseless.

The Guild had earlier reported that the institution’s council relieved the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, from his duties over alleged gross misconduct and abuse office.

The council explained that the decision had become imperative as part of measures to provide good and purpose-driven leadership for the flagship institution tasked with grooming future leaders for the country.

But, debunking the claims, Ogundipe described his removal from office as false and an attempt to cause unnecessary distraction in the school community, stressing that his purported removal remains a figment of the varsity’s Registrar’s imagination.

Ogundipe, through a statement released to newsmen on Thursday, enjoined Nigerians, particularly the UNILAG community to disregard the report and go about their daily activities.

“The attention of the University of Lagos (Unilag) management has been drawn to the ‘Notice to the General Public on the Removal of the Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos’; dated August 12, 2020, and signed by Oladejo Azeez, Esq, Registrar and Secretary to Council, stating that the current Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS has been removed from office with immediate effect.

“This is untrue and a figment of his imagination. Therefore, stakeholders of UNILAG and the general public are advised to disregard this mischievous disinformation about the sitting Vice-Chancellor of Unilag, contained in that notice. Professor Ogundipe still remains UNILAG’s Vice-Chancellor,” the statement read.