UNILAG VC confirms NUGA games in 2022

The vice chancellor of University of Lagos, UNILAG, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe has confirmed that the school is ready to host the 26th edition of the Nigerian Universities Games Association Games, NUGA, in 2022.

UNILAG will host over 10,000 students from about 136 public and private universities across the country for one week between March 16 and 26.

The games would feature student athletes that would compete for medals in 23 events in football, Basketball, chess, lawn and table tennis, athletics, hockey, badminton among others.

While unveiling the Games’ mascot tagged “Kaddi”, over the weekend, at the varsity’s JF Ade Ajayi auditorium, Ogundipe revealed that the university won the hosting right for the bi-annual inter-tertiary games after seeing off competition from the University of Jos, with 76 points as against its counterpart’s 66 points.

“I want to reiterate that the UNILAG is set to stage the best NUGA games ever, and we will use it to sell Nigeria products to the outside world,” Prof Ogundipe said.”We intend to take some of the games outside the University to create an awareness within the society about the unity value of sports, with the belief that this will provide the athletes an opportunity to experience the dynamic culture that characterizes the Lagos mega-polis, which is one of Africa’s largest economic hubs.

“UNILAG-NUGA games will be viewable from all over the world as we intend to deploy all TV outlets, optimized by the internet to enable people from anywhere in the world to follow the games which will enable us to showcase to the world the talents of Nigerian athletes and enable the various sports managers in Nigeria to identify talents for future national international competitions.” he said.

