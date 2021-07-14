UNILAG shuts hostels after students test COVID-19 positive

As part of measures aimed at checkmating spread of coronavirus, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has shut down the institution’s hostels and hall of residence and also directed the students to vacate the halls by 12noon on Thursday (tomorrow).

It explained that the decision had become imperative after some undisclosed number of students test positive for the deadly respiratory disease, particularly with the outbreak of Delta variant considered to be deadlier, in Nigeria.

The varsity, through a statement released to journalists on Wednesday, said that the institution’s Senate took the decision to shut down the hostels indefinitely during an emergency meeting held Wednesday.

The statement noted that aside from closing down the hostels and hall of residence, classes for the rest of the second semester of the 2020 academic session would be holding virtually until July 26, 2021.

According to the statement, students who tested positive to the virus recently have been sent to health facilities while contact tracing was in progress.

“The University of Lagos commenced physical classes at the end of May 2021 when the positivity rate of the COVID-19 infection dropped to about one percent. The University Management continued to enforce the COVID-19 protocols in all the teaching and learning spaces as well as the student halls of residence.

“In addition, the COVID-19 vaccination was made available to the staff and students through the support of the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council. Lately, some students have tested positive. These students have been sent to the appropriate designated facilities in the State and contact tracing has enabled us to identify those who have had exposure and directed them to isolate.

“The situation is, indeed, worrisome especially noting the reluctance of the majority of students to comply with the COVID-19 prevention protocols. To avoid the escalation of cases on campus, the University Senate at an emergency meeting held on Wednesday, 14th of July 2021 approved that all students vacate the halls of residence by 12.00 pm on Thursday indefinitely. Lectures for the rest of the semester will continue to be delivered virtually with effect from 26th July 2021,” the statement read.

