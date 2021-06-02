UNILAG sacks two lecturers link to sex-for-grades scandal

The University of Lagos has terminated appointment of two lecturers that were in 2019 indicted in a sex-for-grade scandal that rocked the institution following an undercover report by British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) covering select universities in Nigeria and Ghana.

The institution explained that their dismissal followed approval by the varsity’s Governing Council meeting on Monday, May 31, 2021, after thorough consideration of the Senate committee set up to probe the report.

Through a circular released by the school authorities on Wednesday, the school identified the indicted lecturers caught on camera demanding sex from BBC undercover reporter, Kiki Mordi, acting as an admission-seeking ‘student’ to include Dr Boniface Igbeneghu and Dr Samuel Oladipo.

Igbeneghu was a lecturer in the Department of European Languages and Integration Studies, Faculty of Arts while Oladipo lectured at the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences.

The statement read, “the Governing Council of the University of Lagos, at its meeting on Monday, May 31, 2021, approved the immediate dismissal of Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu of the Department of European Languages and Integration Studies, Faculty of Arts, and Dr. Samuel Omoniyi Oladipo of the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences, from the services of the University.

“Council, at its meeting, considered the Report and findings of the Senate Committee set up to investigate allegations of sexual harassment levelled against them in a British Broadcasting Corporation World Service Investigative Series titled AFRICA EYE (which centred on sexual harassment in tertiary institutions).

“The Council consequently decided and approved that both Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu and Dr. Samuel Omoniyi Oladipo be dismissed from the services of the University for misconduct, with effect from Monday, May 31, 2021 in line with section 18 of the University of Lagos Act 1967.

“Council further directed that the Management should review the Sexual harassment Policy as may be necessary and institute effective strategies to prevent future occurrence.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

