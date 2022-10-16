UNILAG medicine college provost raises concerns on school’s infrastructure decay

The Provost, College of Medicine University of Lagos (CMUL), Prof. Wale Oke, has expressed concerns publicly over the poor state of infrastructure in the learning institution and appealed to former students of the college to quickly come to it’s aid so as to sustain the glory of the institution.

Oke said that the intervention of the Alumni of the institution is ‘desperately’ needed to salvage the Citadel of Learning which is threatened of losing accreditation over infrastructure decay.

According to the Provost, interventions by the Alumni, TETFUND, Foundations and some key organisations, have so far helped the institution to close, to some extent, the critical infrastructure gap.

Oke made the call yesterday during a visit of the CMUL Alumni Association, 1977-1982 Set to the 60 years old institution.

The 1977-1982 Alumni Set as part of its 40 years Re-union programme, visited the College in view of felicitating with the management for the College’s 60 years of existence and to give back to their Alma mater with intervention projects.

Oke, who belong to the 1974-1979 Alumni Set of the institution, said having toured the institution there were over a 1000 infrastructure needs demanding critical intervention, mentioning that through such Alumni intervention a solar system was put up recently for the College’s library.

“Please, we need you desperately. A little drop of water makes the mighty ocean. Make your mind on what you want to do, I’m not asking for money,” he charged them, saying individual contributions pulled together go a long way to address certain deficits.

“We need you desperately. I could take my time today and take you all the work around for you to see the degree of decay the College has been subjected to,” he said.

He reiterated that though the 77-82 Set had made donation for the Dental Care Divsion of the College in a bid to rescue it from losing accreditation in 2019, an event that was an aftermath of its 36th Reunion programme, he said much more would be appreciated as the needs of the College were enormous.

“Three years ago we were disaccredited from dental training, because we didn’t have enough chairs,” he said, mentioning that very soon with intervention the accreditation would be restored.

“I’m happy we’ve had some donations which has improved situations. I don’t want your money, I need action, our needs our multiple,” the provost emphasised.

He expressed optimism that the interaction was “going to bear fruit”, stating that the visit was an indication that the Alumni have not forgotten their Alma mater

“I know this interaction we are having now would further improve on your interest in the College and it’s going to bear very good fruit in future so that people coming behind us, particularly the students, would be truly happy. This college has made us what we are, so we must not forget it,” he said.

The Deputy Provost of the College, Prof. Albert Ebuehi, noted that the College has produced erudite scholars and health professionals spread across the World, said their contributions to the development of the College will no doubt go a long way to assisting the training of students.

The Secretary of the 77-82 Set, Prof Bolaji Oludara, said the Reunion would, beyond felicitating with the College for 60 years of existence, address critical needs of their Alma mater.

“60 years of servitude to mankind in the realm of teaching, research, and service. Looking at the array of members of our set, the 77-82 Medilag Alumni, here present, it is an eloquent pointer to the great contributions of CMUL to high level manpower worldwide,” he said.

Oludara who said the group is proud of the College for “it’s achievements, it’s great potential and what it still has to the society of today and future generations,” said “it is in the light of these assertions that we find it relevant to visit from time to time and relate with the headship and management of the College at a very high level.”

He said as was done in 2018 when the group came to the College and identified a critical need which was implemented in June 2019, the Set would equally identify current pressing needs in a tour of the College, following which the best to cater for would be discussed at the group’s AGM which forms part of the Reunion programme.

“Again, we are here not only to felicitate with the College on the 60th Anniversary, but also to take home messages and information on some low ‘hanging fruits’, that can be imminently sorted out by our Annual General Meeting,” he said.

He said the outcome of the meeting would lead to “a proper choice of something in the nature of good works, services, equipment donation, that the 7782 Medilag Alumni can deliver to the College before the end of June 2023.”

According to Prof. Oludara, the group believes that “College’s golden era of our studentship days can surely be re-enacted and indeed be surpassed if the various Alumni Sets collaborate with management towards unique goal.

“We believe this is do-able and possible once the will is there,” he said stating that “the means will come from the network of ourselves and our friends worldwide.”

