UNILAG lecturers begin indefinite strike over deduction from salaries

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has declared an indefinite strike over allegation of illegal deduction from their January and February 2026 salaries by the institution management.

They accused the university management of deliberately paying reduced salaries to lecturers across its campuses without reasons for the actions.

The lecturers announced the strike action following resolutions the reached during an emergency congress held on Tuesday at the Faculty of Engineering Lecture Theatre of the institution’s Akoka Campus, Lagos.

According to the resolution issued by the union, members unanimously resolved to withdraw their services at the university beginning Wednesday, March 11, 2026, until the university administration pays the outstanding portions of the affected salaries in full.

The union, in the statement jointly signed by its Chairperson, Idou Keinde, and its Secretary, Adesina Arikawe, the January 2026 salaries paid to lecturers were “discriminately amputated,” with different allowances withheld depending on the campus.

The union noted that lecturers at the Akoka campus received salaries without Earned Academic Allowance (EAA), while their counterparts at the Idi-Araba campus were denied both EAA and Clinical Academic Teaching Allowance (CATA).

“The University also unilaterally and wickedly paid amputated February. 2026 salary to all our members,” ASUU further alleged.

The union strongly condemned the action of the university administration, describing it as a violation of acceptable standards and an act of insensitivity toward academic staff.

“The recent action of the University Administration violates all the tenets of decency and clearly portrays the University Administration as wicked, unfeeling, and satanic,” the union said.

ASUU-UNILAG also stated that its decision to embark on an indefinite strike was in line with a subsisting resolution of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) reached prior to the National Delegates Conference on May 8, 2025.

The union declared that it resolved to “reject in entirety the recent action that resulted in all our members getting amputated January and February 2026 salaries, as against what happened in other Federal institutions of cognate status like UNILAG”.

It also threatened to “withdraw our services effective Wednesday, March 11, 2026, since the University has failed to pay our January and February 2026 salaries in full as of March 9, 2026”.

“Withdrawal of services by our members will be in force until the University pays in full all our members’ January and February 2026 salaries,” it added.

The union declared, “A people united can never be defeated. Solidarity forever.”