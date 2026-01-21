UNILAG graduates 2,097 students across three faculties

The University of Lagos recorded strong academic outcomes as thousands of students from key faculties completed their programmes, reflecting the institution’s continued emphasis on performance, discipline, and investment in teaching and learning.

Graduates from the faculties of Engineering, Law, and Management Sciences accounted for a significant share of the day’s results, with notable first-class performances across disciplines despite varying programme demands.

The academic breakdown highlighted contrasting outcomes across fields, underscoring the diversity of rigour within the university and differing performance trends between professional and management-based courses.

The figures were disclosed on Wednesday during the university’s 56th Convocation Ceremonies, where degrees were formally awarded to students of Engineering, Law, and Management Sciences.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Folasade Ogunsola said a total of 2,097 students graduated from the three faculties. The Faculty of Engineering produced 613 graduates, including 89 first-class honourees. The Faculty of Law graduated 321 students, with three earning first-class honours, while the Faculty of Management Sciences had 1,163 graduates, including 180 first-class recipients.

“In total, there were 272 first class, 1,108 second class upper, 580 second class lower, 131 third class, and six pass grades,” Ogunsola said, adding that the university would confer degrees on 16,506 students during the convocation.

The vice-chancellor also announced that the university would award honorary degrees to Jubril Tinubu, who will receive a Doctor of Business degree, and Kanu Agabi, former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, who will receive a Doctor of Law degree.