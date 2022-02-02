UNILAG counters kidnap report, calms panics across school’s premises

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) management has debunked reports that a student of the institution was kidnapped within the school premises by gunmen and that the story currently going around was completely false.

It said that what was been reported currently was a case of social misconduct and physical assault that occurred between students within the school premises but misinterpreted as a kidnap case.

The management, meanwhile, appealed to parents and the public not to panic as the security and safety of all its students remains its priority and that efforts would always be made to protect the students from criminals.

Through a statement released on Wednesday by the Communication Unit of the institution, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, noted that during engagement between the students, one attempted to flee from the scene but was apprehended by its security while running towards the Onike gate axis.

Ogundipe assured Nigerians that the case was currently being investigated by the UNILAG Security unit and the Students Affairs unit to ascertain what transpired before the face-off.

The statement reads: “The Management, University of Lagos (UNILAG) wishes to inform the general public that the rumour about an attempted kidnap within the university campus is FALSE.

“The incident was a case of social misconduct and physical assault between students, in which one party attempted to flee the scene and was apprehended by the University security towards the Onike gate axis of the University. The case is being handled by the Security Unit and Division of Students Affairs.

“The Vice-Chancellor and University Management wishes to assure our dear students, parents, and the public that the security and safety of all students remains a priority at the University of Lagos”.

