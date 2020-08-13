UNILAG appoints Prof. Soyombo as new acting VC

The Governing Council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has appointed Prof. Theophilus Soyombo as the acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

Before his appointment, Soyombo, a Professor of Sociology with the Department of Sociology at the University of Lagos, was a former Managing Director at UNILAG Consult and former Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences.

Announcing his appointment, the institution’s Registrar and Secretary to the Council, Oladejo Azeez, said that contrary to reports, the former Vice-Chancellor removal has been upheld while Prof. Soyombo has been appointed as Prof Ogundipe’s replacement and would act in an acting capacity.

Through a press statement released to newsmen during the early hours of Thursday, the Registrar urged members of the public, particularly UNILAG community to disregard claims by the former Vice-Chancellor that he was still in charge.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to totally disregard the statement attributed to the said former Vice-Chancellor. The position remains that he was lawfully removed by the Governing Council at a meeting fully attended by all Council members.

“I also wish to use the opportunity to inform members of the public that Council at the said meeting duly appointed Professor Theophilus Omololu Soyombo of the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Lagos as Vice-Chancellor of the university in an acting capacity,” the statement read.

The Council had yesterday relieved the former Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, from his duties over alleged gross misconduct and abuse office.

The council explained that the decision had become imperative as part of measures to provide good and purpose-driven leadership for the flagship institution tasked with grooming future leaders for the country.

But, Ogundipe debunked claims and reports that he was relieved of his duty by the institution’s Governing Council.

The embattled VC explained that the viral nature of the reports and response it had generated from Nigerians, particularly the UNILAG community necessitated the clarification, adding that the allegations contained in his removal reports were false and baseless.