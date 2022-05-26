UNICEF suggests tight security measures around schools after Texas elementary class shooting

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has urged the United State to take greater action in ensuring that schools in the country remain safe for children. This is coming a few days after the killing of 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday when an 18-year-old gunman, Salvador Ramos, opened fire at Robb Elementary School in the small city of Uvalde, Texas, located near the border with Mexico.

Unicef who described the shooting as horrific noted that there have been similar occurrences in Afghanistan, Ukraine, and some other countries including in West Africa. The body said that only the government can end these attacks and they must step up and ensure that schools and children are safe.

UNICEF’s Executive Director, Catherine Russell, who reacted on Wednesday, posited that a school is the one place where children should feel safest.

According to her, many more children, teachers, and school staff who witnessed the carnage would bear the emotional and psychological scars for the rest of their lives.

Also reacting, the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, António Guterres, while extending his condolences to the families, loved ones of the victims , and the entire community said he’s deeply shocked and saddened by the heinous mass shooting. He noted that it is heart-wrenching that most of the victims were children.

On her part, the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, also expressed outrage over the incident.

According to her “When children go to school, they should only be concerned about learning. Children should not go to school fearing for their lives”

Mohammed said her heartfelt prayers were with the families, classmates, and teachers who were mourning the devastating loss.

