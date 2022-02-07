UNICEF, others distribute relief materials to Kaduna kidnap victims

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) and the National Orientation Agency (NOA), has distributed relief materials and given psycho-social support, trauma counselling and healing to kidnap survivors from Bethel Baptist School, Kaduna.

The support was necessitated as a way to help the survivors to heal from the trauma as victims in the den of their abductors and particularly to assist in blending them back into the society.

As disclosed by the NOA State Director, Zubair Galadima-Soba, while speaking to newsmen in Kaduna on Monday, said that the agency, in collaboration with Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) and UNICEF, conducted a three-day interactive session on confidence building and dialogue for survivors of kidnapping and violence extremism.

He noted that on July 5, 2021, bandits abducted 121 students of the school, situated in Maraban Rido, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, adding that 120 of the students have been released, leaving one that allegedly decided to stay behind.

“The session will help the participants get out of trauma, make them re-focused and set their agenda again to propel their vision of coming to school.

“The agency and development partners will give them a feeling and experience that will take away the violent experience they went through and replace it with proper feelings of normal young adolescents,’’ he said.

He also said that the students were given proper guidance by experts from SARC, adding that they were also encouraged to speak up on their experiences as it would help to wipe away the pains they passed through.

He further said that narrating their ordeal in the hands of the bandits would help the UN to know how to assist them.

