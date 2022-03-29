UNICAL direct students to vacate hostels over NASU strike

Management of University of Calabar (UNICAL) has directed all students to vacate their halls of residence with immediate effect as issued by the institution’s Registrar, Gabriel Egbe, sequel to the strike embarked upon by the non-teaching staffers of Nigerian universities, NASU.

Egbe stated that the strike will adversely affect the provision of basic services in the halls of residence and the campus generally, adding that it was necessary to allow the students go home.

According to the statement released on Tuesday in Calabar, he said that the Chief Security officer has been directed to ensure that all hostels are locked, noting that security have been deployed to man hostels as well.

“Consequently, the acting Chief Security Officer of the institution has been advised to lock up all the hostels as well as deploy security men to man all the halls of residence. Management wishes all students journey mercies, as they travel to meet their parents/guardians,” he said. Egbe further said that the management, however, enjoined students to take advantage of the strike period to engage in activities that would add value to their lives.

