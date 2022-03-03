Understanding face-off between two Nasarawa former governors

Nasarawa State since its creation in 1996 by General Sani Abacha of blessed memory, continued to produced all sorts of politicians comprising the good, the bad and the ugly.some have been a blessing to the state and its people but others are retrogressive elements who are always on destruction mission and whose mission in politics did not go beyond the confined of their selfish political interest at the detriment of the collective interest of their people.

Most of these retrogressive politicians are mostly political opportunists who continued to pollute the political environment of the state with all forms of dirty politics characterised by political desperation, pull him down syndrome and needless political war which continued to do more harm than good to the state and its development making Nasarawa State a laughing stock in the eyes of the world.

One of the greatest disservice of democracy to the people of Nasarawa State, is that it keep on producing all manners of individuals and politicians masquerading themselves as political leaders who see themselves as demi-god and errorneously believed that they can always determine the destiny of the state for their selfish interest and they are always willing to throw all decency and intergrityy to dustbin in their desperate quest for power and political survival when they are supposed to show leadership, patrotism, statemanship and served as a beacon of hopes to the state and role models to the younger generations.

The selfish decision by Senator Abdullahi Adamu to back-stabbed Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura over National Chairmanship seat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after his unanimous endorcements by Nasarawa APC stakeholders at all levels with his candidature moving in high speed and gaining acceptability across the country which make him the most popular candidate to beat in the forthcoming convention speaks volumes on the characters of these egoistic politicians which is tantamount to political coup not only against Senator Al-Makura but the people of Nasarawa State borne out of sheer political envy and his rising political profile.

Although Senator Adamu has the constitutional right to vie for the seat amids diminishing political fortune especially now that his chances of returning to the state in 2023 is being threatened by more vibrant Hon. Ahmed Aliyu wadada who was believed to have defeated him hands down in 2015 before the election was alledgedly rigged in his favour and ended up in tribunal which he would have still lost if not for intervations of prominent citizens of the state but doing so through the back door betrayed his status as an elder stateman.

But those familiar with his political antecedents and treachery political styles especially from 1999 when he held swayed as the Governor of the State are not taking aback by his political coup and back stabbing against Senator Al-Makura this style of politics have always been his stock in trade in politics since leaving office as Governor he arrogated to himself the status of godfather of Nasarawa politcs and he never take it lightly with any pollitician in the state who want to or have all it takes to outshined him in the politics of the state. But if you put Senator Adamu and Senator Al-Makura on political scale in Nasarawa politics today in terms of their achievements as governors, political antecedents, popularity and acceptability among the electorates, contributuons and sacrifices to the successes of the party in the state Adamu will not even emerged second after Al-Makura who the people nicked named ‘The Architect of Modern Nasarawa State’ and indeed the best performing governor Nasarawa ever produced since its creation.

Senator Adamu was elected Nasarawa Governor in 1999 through the efforts, sacrifices and contributuons of so many prominent politicians in the state especially Senator Haruna Abubakar of blessed memory who was the major financier of his campaign among other prominent politicians but on becoming governor he turned himself into a demigod, biting and spreading his venom on those who brought him to power, turned a deaf ear to wise counsels and continued to ruled the state according to his whims and caprices inflicting all manners of pains and anguish on the citizens.

His autocratic tendencies,high handedness and insensitivity to the plights of the citizens became so unbearable as he succeeded to suppressed all voices of reason in the state except Senator Haruna Abubakar who decided to matched him back to back and became his nightmare leaving prominent politicians in the state with no option than to joined Abubakar and formed the first revolutionary movement in the state known as ‘Movement For Better and Greater Nasarawa State’ which they used as a platform to checkmate his excessive and anti people policies and programmes.

Although, in his 8-years as governor from 1999 to 2007, he has done well in the education sector of the state with the allocation of the 27 percent of the state budget to the sector which saw the establishment of various tertiary institutions namely Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), School of Health Technology Keffi, Nasarawa State Polytechnic Lafia, School of Nursing Lafia, but if you take away the education sector from his administration he has no any concrete achievements to showcase in any other sector in all his 8-years in office as governor.

Instead during his time ethnic crisis and political violence has taken over the centre stage of Nasarawa politics with the lean resources of the state which would have been used for development were deployed for selfish political aggrandisement, empowering political cronnies, fighting needless political battles and purchasing of traditional tittles across the country for selfish political relevance.

Towards the end of his administration he decided to again back stabbed those who stood by him politically who wanted to succeeded him and go outside his party (PDP) to ANPP to brought his arch political rival Ex-Governor Akwe Doma of blessed memory to PDP and imposed him as his successor in 2007 leading to defection of Senator Solomon Ewuga among many other prominent politicians in the state from PDP to the then ANPP.

Shortly after Doma assumption to office they felt apart politically and Doma’s abysmal performance which pitched him against the people of the state provided Senator Adamu with a golden opportunity to take his pound of political flesh on Doma by refusing to worked for Doma’s re-election and at a time that he was also contesting for the senete seat under PDP after winning his own election as a senetor he simply returned to his comfort zone leaving Doma and PDP to their fate until Senator Al-Makura tsaunami came and swept away Doma and PDP to dustbin of political history.

Another victim of Senator Adamu political back stabbing is Senator Abubakar Sodangi who was his known and closed political ally who continued to stood by him and defended his administration through out his tenure especially when he felt apart with Haruna Abubakar but still after completing his tenure as governor he turned his eyes on the Senatorial seat of Nasarawa West occupied by Senator Sodangi and succeeded to take over the seat from him in 2011 election which forced sodangi into political oblivion till date despite all his supports for him.

It is imperative at this junction to put the record straight for those who may not know that Adamu never supported Al-Makura emergenced as governor but against all odds Al-Makura emerged governor through the popular will of the ordinary people of the state and on assumption to office Al-Makura succeeded to endered himself to the hearts of the common man with his focus, patrotic and visionary leadership that is second to none since the creation of the state.

He immidiately hit the ground running with his developmental strides which keep on running on high speed none stop from his day one in office to the end of his 8-years tenure as governor where he succeeded to completely changed the development narrative of the state and turned Nasarawa into a model of good governance and infrastructural development in Nigeria with his footprints and legacies scattere in all sectors of the state in a manner that exposed the leadership failure of various administrations that ruled the state before him and this increased his popularity among the electorates making him the new sheriff in Nasarawa politics.

Sensing danger over Al-Makura’s increased political popularity which constitute a threat to his initial political standing as the political God father of the state before Al-Makura’s emergence and the need to remained politically relevant in the state which will be under serious threat if he remained in PDP and the need to aligned with the powers that be at the federal level for political relevance and survival amids diminishing political fortunes Senator Adamu quickly defected to APC in 2013 and subsequently recontested in 2015 election.

Even at that he was said to have been defeated in 2015 by Wadada but the election was believed to have been rigged in his favour the controversial outcome of the election ended up in tribunal which would still not have been his favour it took the same Al-Makura who he is plotting against today, some traditional rulers, prominent sons and daughters of the to intervaned on his behalf they prevailed on Wadada to withdrew the case and allowed him go in the interest of the state and the zone in view of his status as one of the founding fathers of the state, a former governor and elder stateman that is how he returned to the Senate in 2015.

When Al-Makura in the build up to 2019 election decided to annoint Governor Abdullahi A. Sule as his preferred successor Adamu kicked against almakuras decision and promised fire and bringstone but Al-Makura insisted and decided to take the battle to his door step by constituting a probe panel to investigates some of the shady deals allegedly carried out during his administration especially as it relates to auctioning of some state owned properties.

Al-Makura who initially prevailed on his then SSG and current Minister of State for Science and Technology, Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi to step down from the Senatorial contest of Nasarawa West in 2019 to allow Adamu go unoppossed as APC flag-bearer for Nasarawa West also make U-turn by bringing his then Commissioner for Education, Hon. Aliyu Tijjani who purchased APC nomination form for Nasarawa West Senatorial district to slugged it out with Adamu at the APC primaries.

Sensing this danger and to avoid humiliation he was alleged to have run to the APC National leadership to intervened in the matter eventhough his supporters believed that it was the party National leadership in its wisdom and to prevent explosion in the party in the state that decided to intervened but what remained uncontestable was that the party broker peace between him and Al-Makura as he make umU-turn to support Al-Makura’s endorcement of smSule while Al-Makura directed Tijjani to withdrew for him to emerged as the sole party candidate while the earlier probe was abondoned that was how he returned to the Senate for the third term in 2019.

As a Senator representing Nasarawa West from 2011 to date Senator Abdullahi Adamu has failed in all areas of effective representation and the vibrancy which Nasarawa West Senatorial district was known for during Sodangi’ era has since gave way to hopelessness. You will never see him bringing issues concerning his people to front banner on the floor of the state or carrying out humanitarian gestures to bring succour to his people like other lawmakers. He only regained his voice whenever the actions of the president is being in the National Assembly all in a bid to protect his political ego.

He was brought in as Chairman APC National Reconciliation Committee to reconciled aggrieved party members across the country instead he was busy plotting from the back door on how to become consensus APC National Chairman to redeem his battered political image and since the committee was inagurated nothing was heard about the committee again until few months back when the party convention scheduled to take place he came out to visit some few states but failed woefully to reconciled aggrieved members in one single state so far.

Instead internal wranglings within the party across the states keep on widening by the day and taken more dangerous dimension a proved of the committee failure to delivered on its assignment. What APC need in its forthcoming convention if it must make any appreciable outing is to close ranks and put the party in the hands of vibrant, energetic, focus and visionary leadership which have all it takes to delivered the party, win the trust and confidence of stakeholder’s and Nigerians heal all wounds which Al-Makura stand tall among all the contenders. A stitch in time saves nine.

