UN records 100m refugees, displaced persons globally

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has recorded no fewer than 100 million refugees and displace persons globally, who have been forced to flee their homes as a result of war, violence, persecution and human rights abuses.

The UN body stated that the figure is the highest number of displaced people recorded since World War II with Ukraine topping the list alongside Afghanistan.

The UN body said through its Global Trends Report released on Thursday that displacement of civilians from Ukraine was the largest and fastest-growing refugee crisis since the UNHCR was established in 1951.

According to the Geneva-based UNHCR, Russian invasion of Ukraine was among the multiple simultaneous emergencies, alongside that in Afghanistan.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said that numbers had climbed every year in the last decade.

He said that the “terrible trend” would continue unless the international community took action to resolve conflicts and find lasting resolutions.

As gathered, the report addressed developments in 2021, but included the current refugee figure to highlight the consequences of the war in Ukraine.

The UNHCR counted 89.3 million people displaced by war, violence, persecution and human rights abuses by the end of 2021, eight per cent more than a year earlier.

The number has been rising for years, with more than double the number of people fleeing their homes in late 2021 compared to 10 years earlier.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

