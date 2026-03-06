UN pushes Nigeria to address gender inequality

The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women has urged Nigerian authorities to move beyond policy commitments by implementing practical measures that protect women’s rights, ensure justice for survivors of gender-based violence, and support inclusive development.

The organisation warned that persistent gender inequality continues to undermine national progress, stressing that inadequate enforcement of existing frameworks and limited access to justice remain major obstacles confronting women and girls across the country.

UN Women Country Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Beatrice Eyong, said the challenge of inequality must be confronted urgently, describing it as “one of the greatest human rights challenges and a key barrier to sustainable development and peace when unaddressed.”

Eyong made the remarks during a news conference held in Abuja ahead of the 2026 International Women’s Day, which will be marked under the theme “Rights, Justice, Action for All Women & Girls.”

She expressed concern over the prevalence of gender-based violence in Nigeria, noting that the situation has been intensified by technology-enabled abuse online and difficulties survivors face while seeking justice through community systems and courts.

Eyong also highlighted the low representation of women in governance, stating that they occupy only 3.9 per cent of parliamentary seats, a figure she said ranks among the lowest globally and weakens inclusive participation in decision-making.

Calling for collective action, she urged government institutions, civil society groups, the private sector, and traditional authorities to accelerate reforms and investments aimed at dismantling structural barriers faced by women. She stressed the need to “move from plans to measurable impact.”

“Policies exist, but financing, enforcement, and sustainability remain the challenge. Securing justice and rights for women strengthens Nigeria’s stability, prosperity, and future,” she said, reaffirming UN Women’s readiness to deepen collaboration with partners.

She further urged the media to help amplify women’s voices and challenge discrimination, noting that, “By telling the full story, accurately, responsibly, and consistently, the media can help turn Rights, Justice, and Action into lived realities for every woman and girl in Nigeria.”