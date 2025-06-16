UN pushes for Israel-Iran ceasefire amid rising death toll

The United Nation (UN) has expressed deep concern over the exchange of fire between Israel and Iran, urging both parties to engage in urgent diplomatic negotiations to end these attacks and find a way forward.

UN added that both parties should consider that their action have contravened the international law and should back off to avoid more destruction and deaths in the countries.

The UN right Chief, Volker Turk,, who made the appeal on Monday while presenting his annual report to the 59th Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, said: “The military escalation between Israel and Iran is deeply worrying”.

He also called “for full respect of international law by both sides, in particular the protection of civilians in densely populated areas”.

Separately, the UN high commissioner for human rights slammed Israel’s conduct in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“Israel’s means and methods of warfare are inflicting horrifying, unconscionable suffering on Palestinians in Gaza,” he said.

“Israel has weaponised food and blocked lifesaving aid. I urge immediate, impartial investigations into deadly attacks on desperate civilians to reach food distribution centres,” he added. “Disturbing, dehumanising rhetoric from senior Israeli government officials is reminiscent of the gravest of crimes.”