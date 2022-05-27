UN pays over 4,300 humanitarian mission fallen heroes tributes for safeguarding nation

The United Nation (UN) has payed tributes to fallen heroes who were killed while safeguarding the nation during humanitarian mission, to commemorate International Day of UN Peacekeepers.

According to UN, the peacemakers faced challenges in trying to defend the nation, and despite the risk, they fought tirelessly to protect the global community.

During an in-person ceremony held on Thursday for the first time in three years, as International Day of UN Peacekeepers which falls on May 29, the U.N Secretary-General, António Guterres, reiterated that the peacemakers faced challenges in trying to defend the nation, and despite the risk, they fought tirelessly to to protect the global community.

Speaking during the event, the UN secretary said that three other Chadian peacekeepers also died and 34 were injured, which without the courage of Capt. Abdelrazakh, many other people would have lost their lives that day, which is a true example of self-sacrifice.

At the end of the event, the U.N chief laid a wreath at the world body’s headquarters in New York to pay homage to the more than 4,200 peacekeepers who lost their lives since 1948, and presided over the ceremony to honor the 117 peacekeepers who had died last year.

“Our peacekeepers face great and growing challenges. Despite these risks, our peacekeepers press on. They work tirelessly in the toughest of conditions. They adapt to rapidly evolving situations on the ground. And they constantly innovate to protect the most vulnerable while representing our diverse global community. They advance the greatest mission of all, peace.”

“Heavy artillery fire, including rockets, rained down on their camp during this cowardly attack. As the situation deteriorated, Capt. Abdelrazakh and his commanding officer bravely counter-attacked to protect their teams.”

“As he worked to secure the perimeter, Capt. Abdelrazakh noticed attackers entering a house near the base. Determined to stop them from doing more harm, he set out, on his own, to evacuate and secure the house. It was then that Capt. Abdelrazakh was shot dead.”

“Capt. Abdelrazakh Bahar was only 34 years old, but his actions revealed an extraordinary humanity and bravery that we will never forget.”

Meanwhile, during the event, the UN secretary general gave the Captain Mbaye Diagne Medal award to a fallen Chadian Captain, Abdelrazakh Bahar, which is the UN’s highest award for valour, was received by the late captain’s father, as well as eulogized other 4,317 fallen heroes for safeguarding the nation.

Guterres also awarded a letter of commendation to Lt-Col. Chahata Mahamat, who stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Capt. Abdelrazakh and helped evacuate 16 wounded colleagues, as well as presented the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award for 2021 to Maj. Winnet Zharare of Zimbabwe.

The Mbaye Diagne Medal, was named in honor of Senegalese Capt. Mbaye Diagne. who saved hundreds of lives while serving as a UN peacekeeper in Rwanda in 1994 before being killed in action.

