UN, Israeli differ on Iran facility attack after assessment

An Israeli official and the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog have given different view on the extent of damage done on the Natanz nuclear facility, Iran’s main enrichment plant, after carrying out an assessments on the damage after the attack.

An Israeli official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told newsmen that there are “signs” that the underground part of Iran’s Natanz facility has collapsed, a view that has been dispelled by the UN agency, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), saying the facility had only sustained surface-level damage.

The facility includes two large underground halls believed to hold centrifuges for the enrichment of uranium, according to a 2003 report from the Institute for Science and International Security.

Israel targeted the facility when it launched its attack on Iran, to prevent any possible retaliatory attack on its cities including Jerusalem.

The the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, while commenting on the attack on Monday, the head of the IAEA, said there has been “no additional damage” at the plant since the initial attack, and that there is “no indication” of an attack on the underground cascade hall.

“However, the loss of power to the cascade hall may have damaged the centrifuges there,” Grossi added.

Meanwhile the Isreali government is said to have attacked the fire department building at the Musiyan municipality” in the Ilam province, near the border with Iraq. It is also reporting that drones were shot down.

Among the facilities attacked by Isreali in Iran was a hospital where some of the patients were been treated after the attacks.