UN expresses optimism on Borno’s economic, others recovery

Despite years of devastating Boko Haram’s activities which has left thousands of citizens killed, millions displaced, private and public property destroyed in Borno State, the United Nations has expressed optimism that the state could recover from the challenges and achieve vibrant economy and genuine development.

The intergovernmental organization maintained that though there were still existing challenges and inconsistent attacks from Boko Haram and other terrorist groups across the state, such development could be halted with commitment and support from relevant stakeholders which would reserve the trend and aid return of normalcy.

UN Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed, said that in achieving economic recovery and restoring normalcy across the state, there was need for stakeholders to amplify priorities and efforts that are need to turn things around and put years of violence and destructing behind in the state.

Speaking yesterday in Maiduguri when she led the UN delegation to the state for an interface with internally displaced persons taking refuge in different camps, Mohammed said that the state remains investment destination and that all avenues must be explored to ensure the state’s development.