UN demands independence for Western Sahara, 16 others

The United Nations has renewed its call for the swift decolonization of Western Sahara and 16 other Non-Self-Governing Territories, urging administering powers to uphold international law and guarantee affected peoples their inalienable right to self-determination and full independence.

The appeal came at the opening of the 2026 session of the United Nations Special Committee on Decolonization, where delegates emphasized that the decolonization agenda remains unfinished despite decades of progress.

Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1961, the Committee monitors progress toward granting full self-government to the remaining territories and ensures the implementation of the 1960 Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples, which affirms every people’s right to determine their own political future.

Speaking at the session, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres reaffirmed that decolonization remains a core mandate of the Organization and called for renewed commitment to completing the process for the remaining Non-Self-Governing Territories.

He stressed that the United Nations was founded on the principle of equality among nations, not domination, and urged administering powers to respect international law and uphold the inalienable right to self-determination.

At the same time, Guterres cautioned that the legacy of colonialism continues to cast a long shadow, manifesting in entrenched economic inequalities, social exclusion, and limited participation in global decision-making. He called on Member States and administering powers to address these structural imbalances while fostering inclusive dialogue tailored to each territory’s unique circumstances.

“This Organization was created as a place where nations could meet as equals, not as rulers and ruled,” he said.

The Secretary-General also highlighted the growing vulnerability of many remaining territories, particularly small island communities facing rising sea levels, coastal erosion, and increasingly severe weather events.

He stressed that sustainable solutions must reflect the freely expressed will of the people concerned, and underlined the importance of inclusive and transparent engagement among Non-Self-Governing Territories, administering powers, and Member States.

Guterres concluded by emphasizing the central role of young people, urging that their voices and leadership be placed at the forefront of shaping a just, peaceful, and inclusive future for their societies.