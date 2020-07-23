UN condemns five aid workers murder in Borno

The United Nations (UN) has condemned the murder of five aid workers by terrorists in Borno State, describing the development as gruesome and inhumane.

It would be recalled that the f ive aid workers who were working for Action Against Hunger, the International Rescue Committee, Rich International, and the National Emergency Management Agency, were abducted last month in north-east.

Reacting to the gruesome murder, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, said that it is disturbing that the aid workers who had gone out of their way in devoting their lives to humanitarian cause had to suffer such fate.

Kallon, through a statement released in Maiduguri by the Head of Public Information, UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Eve Sabbagh, explained that he was utterly shocked and horrified by the gruesome killing of some of his colleagues and partners by non-state armed groups in Borno State.