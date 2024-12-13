UN condemn Iran’s new hijab law

The United Nations (UN) has strongly criticized Iran’s new law imposing strict regulations on women’s dress code and behaviour.

UN argued that the law stipulating women dress code, which came into effect on Friday, is a clear violation of their rights and freedoms in the country.

“The new hijab law marks an intensification of state control over women’s bodies in Iran and is a further assault on women’s rights and freedoms,” the international organization added.

According to UN, the new law constitutes a clear violation of fundamental human rights, legal norms, and principles, including women’s rights to equality, freedom of expression, religion or belief, bodily autonomy, liberty, security, and privacy.

As gathered, the restrictive dress code mandates that women and girls aged 12 and older must wear a hijab both online and offline. It also penalizes individuals for promoting or advertising nudity or immodest clothing, and it allows judges to apply the death penalty under the offence of “corruption on earth.”

Furthermore, the UN experts are concerned about Iran’s use of “state-led propaganda” to shape educational content and cultural norms to enforce mandatory veiling, the “culture of chastity,” and “family-oriented” values.

According to the group, “By embedding such ideals further into curricula, training programs, and public information campaigns, the law seeks to impose a state-sanctioned value system, limiting the freedom of expression and opinion and freedom of religion or belief.

“The law also delegates part of the enforcement to private actors and citizens. It requires individuals, families, and businesses to report instances of unveiling and expects extensive use of technology to enforce it. These requirements will create a climate of fear and distrust among individuals and communities.”

“In addition, the severe economic punishments are likely to disproportionately impact vulnerable populations and groups, including children, young persons, and social media users,” they added.

Meanwhile, the delegates, including UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Iran, Mai Sato, and Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief, Nazila Ghanea, have called for the immediate revocation of the law.