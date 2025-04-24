UN, Canada, others push for gender equality in public offices

Global push for gender equality gains momentum as the Canadian Government, United Nations (UN), and organizations including Gender and Development Action (GADA) advocate for increased women’s representation in public offices.

This collaborative efforts aims to support the Special Seat Bill, a legislative initiative focused on boosting women’s representation in decision-making positions.

The partnership was spotlighted during a high-level multi-sectoral town hall meeting on constitutional reforms and the Special Seats Bill, held on Thursday in Cross River State.

The gathering brought together leaders, diplomats, and advocates to strategize actionable steps toward inclusive governance.

During her presentation, the Program Manager at GADA, Nnenna Ugbor, emphasized the urgent need to dismantle systemic barriers limiting women’s political participation, despite decades of progress in gender advocacy.

She explained that the Special Seats Bill —officially House Bill 1349 is a constitutional amendment proposal seeking to address the chronic underrepresentation of women in Nigeria’s legislative bodies.

Specifically, the bill proposes amendments to Sections 48, 49, and 91 of the 1999 Constitution to create additional reserved seats for women in both the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly without displacing current elected officials.

“The goal,” Ugbor said, “is to guarantee a minimum number of seats for women, allowing them to contribute meaningfully to national development and policy-making.”

According to her, the bill proposes allocating an additional 74 seats in the National Assembly, with one extra seat for women in both the Senate and the House of Representatives for each of Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“State Houses of Assembly, Three special seats for women in each state’s House of Assembly, totaling 108 seats nationwide.

“These measures are designed as temporary interventions, subject to review and potential termination after 16 years. Currently, women occupy only 3.6% of Senate seats and 4.7% in the House of Representatives.

“Reintroduced in July 2024, the bill has passed its second reading and is under review by the Committee on Constitution Review. As of March 2025, it remains under consideration in the National Assembly. Advocacy groups and stakeholders are actively engaging legislators to secure its passage.

“The ongoing discourse reflects a critical examination of strategies to enhance women’s participation in governance while balancing constitutional principles and the need for affirmative action,” Ugbor added.

She urged traditional leaders, legislators, and all stakeholders to champion the bill and position Cross River as a leader in the national movement toward inclusive governance.

Echoing her support, Queen Eton, who represented the wife of Cross River State Governor Eyoanwan Otu, emphasized the state government’s commitment to gender parity in public office.

“To promote women’s inclusivity in governance, we must empower them with the skills and resources needed to participate in policy-making,” she said. “We must create leadership opportunities, promote fairness, and tackle gender-based violence that discourages women from stepping forward.”

She encouraged more women to rise and claim their space in governance: “Women should be called to come out. Women should stand tall and strong to come out.”

Speaking on behalf of the state’s paramount rulers, Ntoe Oqua, called for policy adjustments to foster women’s interest in politics. He suggested that political parties hold meetings during the day to make them more accessible for women and recommended reducing registration fees for female candidates.

“There are men and women who have contributed significantly to our state as politicians and civil servants—we must recognize and support them,” he said. “Let us ensure women are mobilized and empowered to occupy elective positions.”

Policy analyst Richard Inoyo highlighted the bill’s significance in promoting gender equality and empowering women through temporary women-only constituencies.

“The bill will boost women’s representation and lead to more balanced decision-making,” Inoyo stated. “This town hall was organized to gather public input, which will be presented at the National Assembly hearing in June.”

He further noted that increasing women’s participation would help shape a more inclusive and equitable society.