UN airlifts 140 Ethiopian stranded migrants from Yemen

The United Nations (UN) agency for migration has disclosed that the 140 Ethiopian migrants stranded in Yemen have been airlifted back to their home country.

The UN agency, International Organization for Migration (IOM), added that the 140 migrants would be reunited with their families on arrival at the Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.

IOM, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, explained that the flight has left departed from Aden International Airport for Addis Ababa, where the Ethiopian government was expected to receive them.

It added: “This was the first flight to Ethiopia from Yemen under the IOM’s Voluntary Humanitarian Return program since the COVID-19 global pandemic was declared.

“This flight is a vital lifeline for migrants who have been stranded for months in unsafe conditions,” it quoted IOM Director General Antonio Vitorino as saying. “In the coming months, we hope to see more migrants safely going home.

“Despite a reduction in the number of migrants arriving in Yemen – from 138,000 in 2019 to just over 37,500 in 2020 – the dangers they face have drastically increased over the past year. Unable to continue across Yemen to Saudi Arabia, many stranded migrants lack shelter, water and food,” the statement noted.