Umahi to drag businesswoman before court over N280M debt allegation

Nigeria’s Minister of Works, David Umahi, has directed his legal team to initiate court proceedings against businesswoman Tracy Ohiri following a prolonged dispute over an alleged N280 million debt claim.

The move, confirmed in a statement issued on Saturday by the Minister’s media aide, signals a decisive shift from attempts at private resolution to formal legal action, after what officials described as the claimant’s failure to provide verifiable evidence to support her allegations.

According to the statement, the Minister had earlier outlined two clear pathways for resolving the matter: either a judicial determination or the presentation of credible documentation, including communication records, to substantiate the claim. However, the government said these conditions were not met.

“Following the inability to provide credible and verifiable evidence, the Honourable Minister has directed his legal team to proceed with all court processes to ensure that the truth is fully established,” the statement read.

The controversy has generated public debate in recent weeks, with claims and counterclaims involving Tracy Ohiri and her legal representative, Marshall Abubakar.

The Minister’s office defended Abubakar’s role, describing his involvement as “selfless” and carried out in good faith, adding that he neither requested nor received any payment from the Minister at any point during the engagement.

Officials further clarified that while some associates had expressed willingness to raise as much as N1 billion to resolve the matter, such an arrangement was strictly conditional on the provision of complete and verifiable evidence—evidence the Minister insists has yet to be produced.

The statement noted that David Umahi had, for years, refrained from publicly addressing the allegations despite what it described as repeated provocations and attacks. This silence, it said, was driven by a desire to remain focused on national duties.

However, recent developments made it necessary to respond and “set the record straight,” particularly as public interest in the matter intensified.

Focus on Infrastructure

Despite the legal escalation, the Minister reiterated his commitment to his role in delivering critical road infrastructure across the country, stressing that the dispute would not distract from ongoing projects aimed at boosting connectivity and economic growth.

He also thanked Nigerians who, according to the statement, have taken time to examine the issues critically, noting a growing awareness that “not all narratives presented in public are accurate.”

As the matter heads to court, attention is expected to shift to the judicial process, where both parties will have the opportunity to present their evidence and arguments in full.