Umahi ties Tinubu re-election to Bodo-Bonny road completion

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has urged stakeholders and host communities to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election, stressing that continuity is necessary to complete Phase II of the Bodo-Bonny road project.

He said sustained backing for the current administration would ensure ongoing infrastructure initiatives are not disrupted, particularly major projects aimed at improving connectivity and economic activity in key regions.

Umahi also emphasised that large-scale road developments require stable policy direction and long-term commitment, noting that changes in leadership could slow or halt progress already recorded on critical national infrastructure.

The appeal was made on Friday in Abuja during a Medallion Award Ceremony organised by the Bodo-Bonny Road and Bridges Peace Committee, where he was represented by the Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo.

Highlighting the project’s significance, he said, “This road is more than a physical link; it is a bridge to opportunity, a lifeline for commerce, and a symbol of national cohesion. It connects coastal communities to the mainland, reduces insecurity, and opens doors for prosperity across the Niger Delta.”

He disclosed that the next phase of the project has received presidential approval and is set to commence. “Phase II of the project has been approved by Mr President, and we are already putting pen to paper to commence work immediately,” he said, urging communities to ensure continuity. “So you must make sure that you rally around Mr President to ensure continuity of this project, so that by 2027, when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu returns, this project will continue.”

Umahi added that the administration remains committed to inclusive development across regions. “This is to tell you that Mr President loves everybody in this country, whether you are from the North, South, East, or West. He is a President for all and a leader committed to the unity of this nation,” he said.

Earlier, Chairman of the planning committee, Chief Jasper Jumbo, said the road’s completion marked the end of long-standing neglect, noting that the corridor had relied on water transport despite its economic importance. “For decades, the Bodo-Bonny corridor symbolised both economic potential and infrastructural limitation. Despite being a major hub for oil and gas activities, it remained disconnected from the mainland and relied heavily on water transportation,” he said.

He also recalled challenges that slowed progress, including funding and community disputes. “We witnessed years of disagreements, funding challenges, and community tensions. But we resolved against all odds to mobilise stakeholders, persuade communities, and support the government and contractors to realise this project in our lifetime,” he added, noting that expansion plans will further improve access and economic activities.