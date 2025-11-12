Ukraine suspends minister over alleged $100m corruption scandal

The Prime minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, who disclosed that the alleged misconduct caused widespread anger and a letdown in the sector, added that that the enforcement was issued following a report from the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecution Office, SAPO, accusing the alleged lawbreaker of indulging in the scandal.

SAPO claimed that the accused, received personal benefits in exchange for control over the money flows in the energy sector.

”A decision was made to suspend Herman Galushchenko from performing the duties of minister of justice,” Svyrychenko stated on Wednesday.

Galushchenko, however, said that he would defend himself in court over his suspension. He said, ”I have spoken with the prime minister and agreed with her decision, but I will defend myself in court.