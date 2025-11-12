The Ukraine government has suspended its Justice Minister, Herman Galushchenko, over accusations of indulging in corrupt practices to the tune of $100 million.
Galushchenko was suspended after commiting the offense in the country’s energy sector which he led for your years, as submitted by the prosecuting agency.
The Prime minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, who disclosed that the alleged misconduct caused widespread anger and a letdown in the sector, added that that the enforcement was issued following a report from the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecution Office, SAPO, accusing the alleged lawbreaker of indulging in the scandal.
SAPO claimed that the accused, received personal benefits in exchange for control over the money flows in the energy sector.
”A decision was made to suspend Herman Galushchenko from performing the duties of minister of justice,” Svyrychenko stated on Wednesday.
Galushchenko, however, said that he would defend himself in court over his suspension. He said, ”I have spoken with the prime minister and agreed with her decision, but I will defend myself in court.
”A political decision must be made and only then can all the details be sorted out. I believe the suspension for the duration of the investigation is a civilized and correct scenario. I will defend myself in court and prove my position.”