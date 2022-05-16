Ukraine star Karol highlights role of music in war against Russia

Ukrainian singer, actress, and television presenter, Tina Karol said on Monday from Japan, that she and her fellow Ukrainians will not give up defending their land and culture from Russian invasion and are determined to win the war and rebuild an even more beautiful country.
She has represented Ukraine in the Eurovision Song Contest 2006 highlighted the importance of “cultural frontlines” as she called for the world to continue supporting her country against Russian aggression.
“Ukraine is right now having its identity shaken by Russia”, the 37 year old performer said as she concluded a weeklong visit to rally support for Ukraine. “My weapon is language and music. My words are strong and my music moves emotions”.
“The biggest tragedy today is the deaths of children. The children had to close their short lives; for those children, a lullaby is not going to be sung,” she said and sang a passage of a Ukrainian song during the press conference.
The actress, who has been holding special concerts around the globe to raise awareness about the plight of the Ukrainian people, arrived in Japan on May 10 upon invitation by e-commerce giant Rakuten Group Inc. chairman and CEO Hiroshi Mikitani.
“This is not just a military war, this is war on information and communication as well,” said Mikitani at the press conference also attended by Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky.
Japan has provided humanitarian and financial support for Ukraine and has so far accepted about 800 evacuees from that country — a rare move for Japan given its extremely strict immigration policy.
Praising the resilience of the Japanese people, who rebuilt their country after the devastation of World War II, Karol said Ukrainians would “work day and night” to do the same.
Separately, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with Karol and pledged Japan’s further support for Ukraine. “We will continue our effort with the people of Ukraine, as we are determined not to allow use of force to one-sidedly change the status quo, and think of the problem as our own”.
Karol told Kishida that Ukraine was attacked for choosing freedom and that it is fighting for global peace, while Russia is destroying peaceful towns of her country.