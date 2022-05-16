Ukraine star Karol highlights role of music in war against Russia

Ukrainian singer, actress, and television presenter, Tina Karol said on Monday from Japan, that she and her fellow Ukrainians will not give up defending their land and culture from Russian invasion and are determined to win the war and rebuild an even more beautiful country.

She has represented Ukraine in the Eurovision Song Contest 2006 highlighted the importance of “cultural frontlines” as she called for the world to continue supporting her country against Russian aggression.

“Ukraine is right now having its identity shaken by Russia”, the 37 year old performer said as she concluded a weeklong visit to rally support for Ukraine. “My weapon is language and music. My words are strong and my music moves emotions”.