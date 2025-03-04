Ukraine, Russia to begin peace deal after US stops aid

A few days after their faceoff, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he’s ready to work with United States President, Donald Trump, to negotiate a peace deal with Russia.

Zelenskyy declaration came hours after Trump’s White House announced it was pausing US military aid to Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city.

The Ukrainian president also said he was “ready to sign” a deal giving the US access to minerals in Ukraine, which has been a sticking point between the countries in the last week, with Kyiv seeking security guarantees in return.

He disclosed this through a statement, made available to newsmen on his social media handle on Tuesday, saying that it is “time to make things right” with the American president and his administration.

Zelensky, who outlined how the first stages of a possible peace might work, expressed gratitude to the U.S. government for supporting Ukraine in its battle to beat back Russia’s military forces and praised Trump, whom he fought with last Friday in the Oval Office.

” None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts,” Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, Trump, after the Oval Office fight, said that he did not want to speak to Zelenskyy again until the leader was ready to discuss a peace agreement on his terms.

“the worst statement that could have been made” after he commented that peace was still “very, very far away. America will not put up with it for much longer!” he posted.

“It is what I was saying, this guy doesn’t want there to be peace as long as he has America’s backing,” the president added.