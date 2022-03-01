Ukraine raises alarm against deployed vacuum bomb from Russia

Ukraine’s ambassador to United States, Oksana Markarova, has raised alarm against Russia which she claimed deployed a vacuum bomb on Monday as part of move for the Kremlin to continue its invasion of Ukraine, appealing to members of U.S. Congress to come to helpless Ukrainains assistance as her country resists a brutal war from Russia.

Markarova claimed that Russia attacked Ukraine with vacuum bomb which is actually prohibited by the Geneva convention and that plan of the Kremlin was to inflict more damages on Ukraine.

Addressing journalists after a meeting with the US congress on Monday, the ambassador said that Russia needs to be called to order and that Ukraine was working actively with U.S. President, Joe Biden, administration and congress to obtain more weapons and tougher sanctions.

“They used the vacuum bomb today, which is actually prohibited by the Geneva convention. The devastation that Russia is trying to inflict on Ukraine is large.”

“They should pay, they should pay a heavy price,” she told reporters after leaving the meeting.

Meanwhile, a Democratic Representative, Brad Sherman, who attended the meeting, disclosed the Ukrainians had pushed for U.S. to enforce no-fly zone restriction over Ukraine but that such order may be dangerous ssuch that could provoke conflict with Russia.

A vacuum bomb uses oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature explosion, typically producing a blast wave of a significantly longer duration than that of a conventional explosive.

