Ukraine president prioritizes territorial integrity ahead peace talk

Following the negotiations for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine to take place in Turkey this week, Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy has prioritized on the territorial integrity of his country.

Zelenskiy, who had earlier suggested that he was ready for a compromise assured in a video address to the Ukrainian people that in talks due to take place in Istanbul his government would prioritise the “territorial integrity” of Ukraine.

While speaking to Russian journalists on Sunday, Zelenskiy was said to have adopted a different tone, saying Ukraine was willing to assume neutral status and compromise over the status of the eastern Donbas region as part of a peace deal.

In the video call that the Kremlin pre-emptively warned Russian media not to report, Zelenskiy said that any agreement must be guaranteed by third parties and put to a referendum.

“Security guarantees and neutrality, non-nuclear status of our state. We are ready to go for it,” he said.

On his part, even with talks looming, Ukraine’s head of military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said Russian President Vladimir Putin was aiming to seize the eastern part of Ukraine.

“In fact, it is an attempt to create North and South Korea in Ukraine,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zelenskiy has urged the West to give Ukraine tanks, planes and missiles to help fend off Russian forces.

As gathered, after more than four weeks of conflict, Russia has failed to seize any major Ukrainian city and signalled on Friday it was scaling back its ambitions to focus on securing the Donbas region, where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting the Ukrainian army for the past eight years.

