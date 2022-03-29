Ukraine Minister warns negotiators against eating, drinking at peace talks

Following reports about chemical weapon poisoning of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian negotiators, Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba has warned those negotiating with Russia against eating or drinking with them.

Kuleba said that the negotiators should ensure to be careful against touching any surface, adding that it would avert any plot of chemical poisoning.

Giving the warning on Monday, he emphasized that the essence of the peace talks was to out an end to the war but it also called for the need to thread carefully.

“I advise anyone going through negotiations with the Russian Federation not to eat or drink anything. Preferably avoid touching any surface,” he said.

As gathered, the warning comes as discussions between Ukrainian and Russian delegations are set to continue in Turkey on Tuesday.

In more than a month of war, negotiators from Ukraine and Russia have met three times in the border region of Belarus, talks then shifted online.

On Sunday, the Turkish presidential office named Istanbul as the venue for the next talks.

According to him, face-to-face meeting would allow for more substantive negotiations than a video link

