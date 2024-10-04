Ukraine kills Russian security chief for aiding attacks

Ukraine has targeted another key figure in the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, killing Russian head of physical security Andriy Korotky, in a car bomb attack.



According to Ukraine, this latest attack targets high-profile individuals collaborating with Russian forces.



This development followed the release of low-quality footage showing a white SUV driving slowly before exploding.



The Ukraine’s military intelligence agency also known as GUR described Korotky as a “war criminal” who voluntarily cooperated with Russian invaders, provided details on pro-Ukrainian plant employees, and participated in the repression of the plant’s staff.



However, Russian-backed authorities also confirmed Korotky’s death, labeling it a “terrorist attack committed by the Kyiv regime.”



“Korotky had been killed in a terrorist attack committed by the Kyiv regime, it is a reckless attack that must be punished,” the plant’s director Yury Chernichuk.



Russia’s Investigative Committee reported that an improvised explosive device was placed under Korotky’s car which led to his death.



As tensions escalate, Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of risking a devastating nuclear disaster at the site.



This attack marks the latest killing of a pro-Russian figure in a car bombing during the war.



Several Russian-installed local officials in eastern Ukraine have also been attacked since the conflicts began.



In November, Lieutenant General Oleg Tsokov was reportedly killed near the Russian-controlled port city of Berdyansk, in the Zaporizhzhia region.