Ukraine declares Kiev state of emergency, issue economic crisis warning over coronavirus 

The Ukrainian Government has declared a state of emergency in the region surrounding its capital city of Kiev, stating that the move remains part of the measures being put in place to protect its people from further spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The declaration came alongside government warnings of an impeding national economic crisis posed by the lingering threats of the global pandemic and its effects on world economys as well as that of Ukrain.

The government had earlier imposed nationwide restrictions on shops, restaurants, theaters, transport and social gatherings in a bid to curtail the virus’ spread in the country after it recorded two casualties as a result of the disease, and out of the fourteen confirmed cases in the country.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ukraine’s Prime Minister, Denys Shmygal, explained that the imposed state of emergency was to protect the people from the global health threat, and added that the measures had not affect the capital city itself as yet, but was limited to its surrounding region.

He noted that the measure had become imperative after a lawmaker, Serhii Shakhov, who is not affiliated with any major political party, tested positive to the virus, and that Shakhov was in self-isolation, while he revealed that plans were in motion to trace and test the people that he had recently had contact with.

On the economic crisis, Shmygal said, his administration had begun talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on financial support, and that the response received from the global body had been positive.

“We must prepare the country for other challenges. There may be an economic crisis in Ukraine. We are moving forward regarding financial support from this international organization (the IMF). We hope for a positive result in the near future. The IMF messages are pretty positive today,” the Prime Minister said in a televised cabinet meeting,”

