Ukraine bans Telegram on Govt. devices amid Russia war

The Ukraine Government has banned the Telegram messaging app on its official government devices due to national security concerns, cyber threats, and potential security breaches amid war against Russia.



The ban, issued by Ukraine’s National Cybersecurity Coordination Center, targets Government employees, military personnel, security and defense workers and critical infrastructure employees.



However, an exception to the ban will be allowed for people who use the app in their official duties. Ukrainians are also free to use the app in their personal devices.



The Ukraine’s intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Russian intelligence services are able to access the personal messages of app users, including deleted messages, as well as their personal data.



“I have always advocated and continue to advocate for freedom of speech, but the issue of Telegram is not a matter of freedom of speech; it is a matter of national security,” Budanov said.



This development was announced on Friday by Ukraine’s Security and Defense Council through a statement made available to newsmen.



Earlier in a meeting on Thursday, the Security Service of Ukraine and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that Telegram is actively used by Russia for cyberattacks, phishing, spreading malware, establishing user locations and calibrating missile strikes.



Telegram is widely used in Ukraine not only for texting but also for reading news, including updates on Russian air attacks. It is also the primary way Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, engage with the public and relay war developments.



Zelenskyy is likely to continue using Telegram in his public communications since it is in his official capacity.