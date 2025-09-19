UK will never discriminate against anyone– Dartford MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dartford, Jim Dickson, has reassured citizens and non-citizens particularly Muslim across the United Kingdom (UK) that the country will not discriminate against anyone irrespective of your colour and religion, rather will create enabling environment for all.

Dickson stated that this spirit of inclusiveness had over the years made Britain great, saying we accommodate everyone who have decided to live with us for the development of the kingdom.

The lawmaker, who gave the assurance at the second anniversary of the migration of the Nasrul-lahi-l-fatih Society (NASFAT) UK Pageswalk Branch from South East London to Dartford (Kent), added that the government would continue to sustain all policies that had made the country great over the years.

While addressing guests during the event held at the NASFAT Islamic Community Centre (NICC), Dartford, London, the MP said: “There’s a space for everyone who wants to share our country and work to make Britain a better place. The United Kingdom remains committed to our values of justice, freedom, tolerance, and support for one another, so that everyone can enjoy self-confidence and happiness at all times.”

Dickson further emphasized that the UK believes in cooperation and working together, no matter one’s religion or walk of life. He stated: “Whether you are born in the UK or come from another country to make the UK your home, you are absolutely welcome. That is our vision for the kind of United Kingdom we want.”

He added: “I also think it is up to the UK, up to me as a Member of Parliament, and up to the government to ensure that we are making all groups and societies feel as welcome as possible and supporting them as much as possible. That means supporting diversity, love, and tolerance so that Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims, and other communities feel welcome in the United Kingdom.”

In his welcome address, the Chairman of Nasrul-Lahil-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT) UK Pageswalk Branch, Mustapha Allen, described the that anniversary as celebration of transformation, achievement, and success.

Allen stressed: “Two years ago, we did not just open a building; we opened our hearts and arms to the entire Dartford community. What began as a vision to escape exorbitant rental fees has blossomed into something far greater a beacon of unity, service, and hope.”

He highlighted that NASFAT has been making impactful contributions to the Dartford community, serving hundreds of members through community engagement, weekly educational programs nurturing young minds, year-round charitable support extending beyond the Muslim community, and a renovated space that welcomes all of Dartford for community events.

Allen concluded: “NASFAT Pageswalk Branch is not just a Muslim society or a group of residents-we are active contributors to the social fabric of the Dartford constituency. We will continue expanding our educational programs, strengthening our charitable outreach, and building the cohesive, tolerant society that makes Britain great.”

Other highlights of the day included recognition awards for outstanding performances by members.

Group Awards were presented to the Elder Council, Board of Trustees, and Welfare-Kitchen Team while individual awards were presented to Brother Rauf Noah, Basirat Fajimiyo, Yetunde Adetunji, Morufat Abiola Ahmed, and Brother Taiwo Hassan.

Other recognized members included Brother Sulaimon Adeyemo, Sheikh Muyhdeen Ibuowo, Monsuru Adarannijo, and Fatimoh Mustapha Kutashi.