UK warns nationals against attacks after Afghanistan militants takeover capital

Following the unrest in Afghanistan, the British Government has asked its nationals to leave the country immediately to avoid suffering any injuries after the ongoing fight between Islamic groups in the country intensified.

The Government cautioned its nationals not to expect any emergency evacuation, saying the assistance it could provide to anyone in the country was extremely limited.

As gathered, the British government warning came after the Islamist militants captured their first provincial capital since stepping up their offensive three months ago.

Its warning was contained in a statement released by the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office yesterday on the official website, advising Britons against traveling to Afghanistan.

“All British nationals in Afghanistan are advised to leave now by commercial means. If you are still in Afghanistan, you are advised to leave now by commercial means because of the worsening security situation,” it said.

The warning comes after the Taliban launched a major offensive to coincide with the withdrawal of the United States-led foreign forces after nearly two decades of conflict.

“Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Afghanistan. Specific methods of attack are evolving and increasing in sophistication,” the foreign office said.

The Taliban now control vast swathes of rural Afghanistan and are challenging government forces in several cities, including Herat, near the western border with Iran, and Lashkar Gah and Kandahar in the south.

