UK warns citizens against traveling to Israel, Iran amid attacks

The United Kingdom (UK) has advised its citizens, Britons, against traveling to Israel amid an escalation in the country’s military activity with Iran.

UK stated that the warning is to prevent its citizens from been caught in the web of the ongoing face-off between Iran and Israel especially with the Arab nation preparing to launch an attack on Jerusalem and other Israeli cities.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office advice, which covers Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, comes after missiles were launched by both countries in recent days with the Israel’s airspace remains closed.

The advice warns of a “fast-moving situation that poses significant risks”.

“The situation has the potential to deteriorate further, quickly and without warning,” it said.

Those already in Israel or the Occupied Territories have been told to follow the advice of local authorities.

The new notice from the FCDO referred to the risks of regional escalation.

Previous advice had told Britons to avoid “all travel to parts of Israel”.

This was updated to warn against “all but essential travel” to the country after a state of emergency was declared on 13 June.

UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, in a short statement on his official social media handle, said: “My message to British nationals there is clear – your safety remains our top priority.”

The FCDO also advises against all travel to Iran.

British grandfather James Eden flew to Israel on 9 June for a six-day Christian pilgrimage and said he was stranded in Jerusalem.

He said the FCDO “rang me and said there wasn’t a lot they could do”, adding that all they could do was “send out alerts and keep track” of British nationals in the country.

The 72 year old, from Newcastle-upon-Tyne, told newsmen that he was considering travelling to Egypt to get a flight back to the UK but that the FCDO was “not going to help me get out of Egypt either”.

A FCDO spokesperson said it was “in contact with a British man in Israel” and was “ready to support British nationals 24/7”, adding that it urged any in the region “to monitor updates to FCDO Travel Advice”.

The FCDO is also advising British nationals against all travel to parts of Egypt.

Israel launched a new attack on Iran on the night of 12 June, saying its targets were military infrastructure including nuclear sites.

Iran subsequently launched retaliatory airstrikes and tensions proceeded to escalate between the two countries.

Areas of Bat Yam and Tamra were hit by Iranian missiles yesterday night, while the Israeli military said they struck more than 80 targets in Tehran overnight.

Over the weekend, the UK government confirmed it was sending more RAF jets to the Middle East – a move the chancellor described as a “precautionary measure”.

Meanwhile, oil prices surged on Friday after concerns the conflict could disrupt supplies coming from the energy-rich region.