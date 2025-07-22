UK traffic robber bags 24yrs jail term for killing footballer

A United Kingdom (UK) court has sentenced a 27-year-old traffic robber, Oguzcan Dereli, to 24 years imprisonment for killing a young footballer, Abdul-Latif Pouget.

The court sentenced Dereli, who was identified as a mobile phone snatcher, after being found guilty of causing the death of a young footballer.

Dezeli, who faced charges of murder and possession of an offensive weapon was said to have hacked down the victim with a machete after an altercation evolved between the duo.

The judge, Sarah Whitehouse, disclosed that the offence was aggravated taking note of the convicts previous convictions and an attempt to evade arrest to frustrate the police investigation.

During the legal sitting on Tuesday, Whitehouse noted that the attacker, who resides on Alexander Road in Islington, north London, severely affected the deceased’s artery causing his collapse on a pavement with massive blood loss.

The prosecutor, Danny Robbinson, held that the victim died despite efforts by the paramedics to save his life, causing devastating experience to his family and loved ones.

The judge, in her ruling, sentenced Dezeli to a minimum of 24 years in prison for murder and a further two years for possession of an offensive weapon, both to be served concurrently.