UK to airlift citizens fleeing middle-east through Oman

The United Kingdom has announced arrangements for a dedicated government charter flight to depart from Oman, aiming to bring home British citizens caught up in widespread travel disruptions across the Gulf region due to ongoing military escalations.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper informed the House of Commons that the initiative prioritizes vulnerable individuals, while the government collaborates with commercial airlines to expand outbound capacity from the Omani capital and provide urgent assistance to those in need.

The charter flight is scheduled to take off from Muscat “in the coming days,” with announcements made on Tuesday, primarily because airspace closures and flight cancellations stemming from the intensifying conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran have left thousands of Britons stranded and unable to return home safely.

An unprecedented 130,000 British nationals have registered their presence in the Middle East with the Foreign Office, enabling direct updates and support as the situation evolves amid persistent regional instability and security concerns.

“We are also working with airlines on increasing capacity out of Muscat for British nationals, with priority for vulnerable nationals, and a Government charter flight will fly from Muscat in the coming days, prioritising vulnerable nationals, but British nationals in Oman must wait to be contacted by the foreign office regarding these options, and we will continue to work 24/7 on supporting British nationals in the region,” Cooper stated.

The Foreign Office continues to monitor developments closely, urging affected citizens to await official contact rather than seek independent travel arrangements, as efforts persist to facilitate safe repatriation for those impacted by the crisis.