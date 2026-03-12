UK tightens security ahead Tinubu’s state visit

British authorities have put in place extensive security measures in Windsor ahead of Nigeria President Bola Tinubu’s state visit, including tightened airspace controls, deployment of armed officers, and specialised policing operations.

The arrangements form part of a coordinated effort to ensure safety during the high-profile diplomatic engagement, which will involve members of the British royal household and senior security officials.

The plan also includes surveillance systems, traffic management, and other protective strategies to maintain order while accommodating the expected influx of visitors and official activities.

Thames Valley Police stated that the security operation will be in effect during Tinubu’s arrival in the UK, accompanied by his wife, Oluremi Tinubu.

The visit is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 18, with a reception at Windsor Castle hosted by King Charles III.

In a statement issued yesterday, the police said that airspace restrictions over Windsor Castle, which are normally in place year-round, would be extended on March 18 from 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. as part of the wider protective measures.

Chief Superintendent Adrian Hall of the Joint Operations Unit explained that the air restrictions are only one part of a broader security strategy.

“The air restrictions are just one part of our robust security operation for the state visit of Nigerian President Tinubu next week, with many measures you will see and others you will not,” he said.

Hall added that law enforcement agencies would enforce the rules strictly, warning that “anyone who breaches them will be committing a criminal offence under the Air Navigation Order and could be arrested.”

Specialised teams, including mounted officers, road policing units, search teams, and armed personnel, will operate across Windsor, alongside neighbourhood officers and Project Servator teams engaging with the public.

Authorities also confirmed that road closures and parking restrictions would begin on Tuesday, March 17, with additional security measures such as CCTV monitoring and hostile vehicle mitigation barriers deployed to ensure the visit proceeds safely.